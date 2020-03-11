French League Cup final postponed: official

The French League Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed amid efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a league statement said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The French League Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed amid efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a league statement said Wednesday.

It said a new date for the match would be fixed in consultation with the clubs, broadcasters and the French football federation.

On Tuesday, officials ordered top football matches in France to be played behind closed doors as part of the fight against the virus, with more than 1,780 cases, 33 deaths in the country.