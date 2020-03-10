UrduPoint.com
French Ligue 1 Matches Behind Closed Doors Until Mid-April - Official

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:13 PM

All French Ligue 1 and second division matches will be played behind closed doors until April 15, the French football league announced Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :All French Ligue 1 and second division matches will be played behind closed doors until April 15, the French football league announced Tuesday.

The decision comes after the French government on Sunday announced measures to cope with the spread of the coronavirus, including banning all gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

On Monday, Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match at the Parc des Princes against Borussia Dortmund this week was ordered to be played behind closed doors in a country where 1,412 cases of COVID-19 infections have been recorded and 25 deaths.

