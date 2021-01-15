UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Motorcyclist Dies After Dakar Rally Fall

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:21 PM

French motorcyclist dies after Dakar Rally fall

French motorcyclist Pierre Cherpin has died from his injuries after a fall during the Dakar Rally, becoming the notoriously perilous race's first fatality this year, organisers said on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :French motorcyclist Pierre Cherpin has died from his injuries after a fall during the Dakar Rally, becoming the notoriously perilous race's first fatality this year, organisers said on Friday.

Cherpin, 52, died during his medical transfer to France after he crashed at 178 kilometres (110 miles) per hour on Sunday.

"During his transfer by medical plane from Jeddah to France, Pierre Cherpin died from the injuries caused by his fall," a statement said.

Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves died last year during the race, which bills itself as the "world's toughest and biggest rally".

Cherpin, who was competing in his fourth Dakar Rally, was found unconscious after his crash and taken to hospital in Sakaka before he was airlifted to Jedda.

After emergency neurosurgery, the entrepreneur and sailing enthusiast had been in an induced coma and was in a stable condition ahead of his transfer to Lille.

"I am an amateur, I don't want to win but to discover landscapes that I would never have had the opportunity to see otherwise," he said earlier, according to the statement.

"Everything is exciting: riding the bike, living your passion, getting to know yourself."

Related Topics

France Jeddah Died Lille Dakar Pierre Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Chinese team to turn 6.7 mln hectares of saline-al ..

4 minutes ago

Greater unity key to thwart India's aggression in ..

4 minutes ago

Afridi talks about tradition of differences in Pak ..

37 minutes ago

Beijing reports no new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Billionaire right-winger Adelson to be buried in J ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.