UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Open At A Glance - Day 14

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 11:52 PM

French Open at a glance - Day 14

French Open at a glance on Saturday, the 14th day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :French Open at a glance on Saturday, the 14th day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros: Headlines + Iga Swiatek wins women's title + Swiatek first Grand Slam singles champion from Poland + Runner-up Kenin hit by thigh injury Top results Women Singles final Iga Swiatek (POL) bt Sofia Kenin (USA x4) 6-4, 6-1 Men Doubles final Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies (GER/GER x8) bt Mate Pavic/Bruno Soares (CRO/BRA x7) 6-3, 7-5 Who's saying what "Everybody is stressed when they're playing Grand Slam finals. I just knew that Sofia may also be stressed, that she's not a machine." -- 2020 champion Iga Swiatek "I didn't have problem with, like, getting attention, with people surrounding me. I think it's going to be okay for me." -- Swiatek determined to remain grounded "Actually it was so crazy for me winning against Simona that I already thought about the tournament as, like, my lifetime achievement. Really, I had no expectations." -- Swiatek after knocking out top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep in the last 16 "She was giving interview, and I was just sitting on the bench and crying. Obviously I had a lot of emotions. I tried my best to not cry in the speech and everything. At the end I cried." -- Defeated women's finalist Sofia Kenin "I hate watching tennis when I'm rooting for someone.

Why are my muscles tensing up like I'm about to hit the ball? More importantly, whyyyyyyyy are my palms so sweaty????" -- Naomi Osaka tweets her feelings as she cheers on her friend Swiatek from her US home "Congratulations @iga_swiatek What a sterling two weeks of brilliant tennis. Many, many more GS Titles to come. @SofiaKenin hold your head up high; you had a great year!" -- Multiple former champion Chris Evert on Twitter "He actually said I should improve my serve. That's what I did." -- Boys' champion Dominic Stricker of Switzerland on the advice he received from Roger Federer after training with his famous compatriot earlier this year.

"I'm bloody happy. It's been obviously such a crazy year. For Roland Garros to even get up is pretty awesome, let alone wheelchair tennis, put on the main court today for the first time. As soon as I saw that, I had a spring in my step." -- Australia's Dylan Alcott after winning the quad men's wheelchair title "I've had around like Grand Slams over the last five, six years, I've had both my nans, both my aunties pass away and other family members have been ill, so it's been really difficult. It's never easy. I'm sure everyone goes through it."-- Andy Lapthorne, the runner-up to Alcott

Related Topics

USA Tennis Australia Twitter Sofia Osaka Poland Switzerland Roger Federer May Women 2018 2020 Family From Best Top Pakistan Oilfields Limited Court

Recent Stories

Top Armenian, Azerbaijani Diplomats Confirm Commit ..

2 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Premature Withdrawal o ..

2 minutes ago

Swiatek wants sustained success after 'life-changi ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Culture continues engagement with creative c ..

40 minutes ago

Tearful Kenin admits injury hobbled Roland Garros ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.