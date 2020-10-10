French Open at a glance - Day 14

French Open at a glance on Saturday, the 14th day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :French Open at a glance on Saturday, the 14th day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros: Headlines + Iga Swiatek wins women's title + Swiatek first Grand Slam singles champion from Poland + Runner-up Kenin hit by thigh injury Top results Women Singles final Iga Swiatek (POL) bt Sofia Kenin (USA x4) 6-4, 6-1 Men Doubles final Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies (GER/GER x8) bt Mate Pavic/Bruno Soares (CRO/BRA x7) 6-3, 7-5 Who's saying what "Everybody is stressed when they're playing Grand Slam finals. I just knew that Sofia may also be stressed, that she's not a machine." -- 2020 champion Iga Swiatek "I didn't have problem with, like, getting attention, with people surrounding me. I think it's going to be okay for me." -- Swiatek determined to remain grounded "Actually it was so crazy for me winning against Simona that I already thought about the tournament as, like, my lifetime achievement. Really, I had no expectations." -- Swiatek after knocking out top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep in the last 16 "She was giving interview, and I was just sitting on the bench and crying. Obviously I had a lot of emotions. I tried my best to not cry in the speech and everything. At the end I cried." -- Defeated women's finalist Sofia Kenin "I hate watching tennis when I'm rooting for someone.

Why are my muscles tensing up like I'm about to hit the ball? More importantly, whyyyyyyyy are my palms so sweaty????" -- Naomi Osaka tweets her feelings as she cheers on her friend Swiatek from her US home "Congratulations @iga_swiatek What a sterling two weeks of brilliant tennis. Many, many more GS Titles to come. @SofiaKenin hold your head up high; you had a great year!" -- Multiple former champion Chris Evert on Twitter "He actually said I should improve my serve. That's what I did." -- Boys' champion Dominic Stricker of Switzerland on the advice he received from Roger Federer after training with his famous compatriot earlier this year.

"I'm bloody happy. It's been obviously such a crazy year. For Roland Garros to even get up is pretty awesome, let alone wheelchair tennis, put on the main court today for the first time. As soon as I saw that, I had a spring in my step." -- Australia's Dylan Alcott after winning the quad men's wheelchair title "I've had around like Grand Slams over the last five, six years, I've had both my nans, both my aunties pass away and other family members have been ill, so it's been really difficult. It's never easy. I'm sure everyone goes through it."-- Andy Lapthorne, the runner-up to Alcott