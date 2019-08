Reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty shook off a horrid first set to defeat Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the US Open

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty shook off a horrid first set to defeat Kazakhstan 's Zarina Diyas 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the US Open

The Australian second seed advanced to a second-round match against America's 73rd-ranked Lauren Davis or 171st-ranked Swedish qualifier Johanna Larsson.