UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Open Date Change Over Virus Rocks Tennis

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

French Open date change over virus rocks tennis

The global tennis calendar has been thrown into further chaos after a decision by French Open organisers to postpone the Grand Slam, with players and rival tournaments critical of the apparently unilateral move

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The global tennis Calendar has been thrown into further chaos after a decision by French Open organisers to postpone the Grand Slam, with players and rival tournaments critical of the apparently unilateral move.

The event at Roland Garros, traditionally the second major of the season, was on Tuesday moved from a May 24 start date to September 20.

Organisers said strict confinement measures imposed by the French government to tackle COVID-19 had made it impossible to continue with preparations.

FFT (French tennis federation) president Bernard Giudicelli said: "We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this unprecedented situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend."But the new dates mean the tournament would start just one week after the US Open, if that event remained in its original slot.

Organisers of the Grand Slam in New York acknowledged it might need to be moved but said they would not go it alone in a scarcely veiled dig at French chiefs.

Related Topics

Tennis New York May September Event From Government US Open

Recent Stories

WhatsApp launches Coronavirus Information Hub to s ..

1 minute ago

Realme 5i the best choice of Pakistani youth

6 minutes ago

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan for incre ..

1 minute ago

Secretary Auqaf for convincing people to offer pra ..

2 minutes ago

UAE banks&#039; assets hit AED3.095 trillion in Fe ..

6 minutes ago

ADB announces $ 6.5b package to developing countri ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.