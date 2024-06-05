Open Menu

French Open Day 10: Who's Saying What

Muhammad Rameez Published June 05, 2024 | 08:31 PM

French Open day 10: Who's saying what

Who's saying what on the 10th day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Who's saying what on the 10th day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday:

"It's every player's dream to become number one in the world. On the other hand, seeing Novak retiring (from the tournament) is disappointing, so I wish him a speedy recovery."

-- Jannik Sinner on becoming the new world number one after Novak Djokovic's injury withdrawal.

"I wish I can see the contract time between both Prime and here to know what's the deal there. There were a lot of good women's matches. Obviously not four hours, but who said it's healthy to play past 1:00 am, and who said the stadium was full for 1:00 am or 2:00 am? I don't know who is watching the matches at that time."

-- Ons Jabeur hits out at the controversial French Open scheduling, which will see all 11 night sessions filled by men's matches.

"She's just too strong here.

Yeah, I didn't, you know, feel bad, but overall, like, in the rallies, I felt like, you know, she's just better. So I think, you know, she was the better one today."

-- Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was stumped by her 6-0, 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Iga Swiatek.

"I feel like maybe she was kind of a similar person to me because she also likes to keep her privacy, and now you can see that she's just enjoying life and she knows that she worked hard to have a little bit of peace right now."

-- Swiatek on comparisons between her and 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf.

"I definitely think I have to find a better way to play her than the last times I played on clay because I've obviously been unsuccessful the last couple of times we've played."

-- Coco Gauff on her semi-final against Swiatek, who she has lost to 10 times out of 11 career meetings, all in straight sets.

Related Topics

World Women All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temp ..

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

1 minute ago
 MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty s ..

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

1 minute ago
 Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's educ ..

Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system

1 minute ago
 SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly ..

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP

47 seconds ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

26 minutes ago
 CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, ..

CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..

4 minutes ago
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to de ..

Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

4 minutes ago
 SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation a ..

SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam ..

Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

4 minutes ago
 KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

4 minutes ago
 NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole Presi ..

NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

13 minutes ago
 Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern ..

Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports