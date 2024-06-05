Who's saying what on the 10th day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday

"It's every player's dream to become number one in the world. On the other hand, seeing Novak retiring (from the tournament) is disappointing, so I wish him a speedy recovery."

-- Jannik Sinner on becoming the new world number one after Novak Djokovic's injury withdrawal.

"I wish I can see the contract time between both Prime and here to know what's the deal there. There were a lot of good women's matches. Obviously not four hours, but who said it's healthy to play past 1:00 am, and who said the stadium was full for 1:00 am or 2:00 am? I don't know who is watching the matches at that time."

-- Ons Jabeur hits out at the controversial French Open scheduling, which will see all 11 night sessions filled by men's matches.

"She's just too strong here.

Yeah, I didn't, you know, feel bad, but overall, like, in the rallies, I felt like, you know, she's just better. So I think, you know, she was the better one today."

-- Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was stumped by her 6-0, 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Iga Swiatek.

"I feel like maybe she was kind of a similar person to me because she also likes to keep her privacy, and now you can see that she's just enjoying life and she knows that she worked hard to have a little bit of peace right now."

-- Swiatek on comparisons between her and 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf.

"I definitely think I have to find a better way to play her than the last times I played on clay because I've obviously been unsuccessful the last couple of times we've played."

-- Coco Gauff on her semi-final against Swiatek, who she has lost to 10 times out of 11 career meetings, all in straight sets.