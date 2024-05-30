French Open Day 5: Who's Saying What
Muhammad Rameez Published May 30, 2024 | 11:08 PM
Who's saying what on the fifth day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Who's saying what on the fifth day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday:
"I think she cannot complain, because I played Court 8 and 9 and you can hear everything. Like, I can hear Suzanne Lenglen, Philippe Chatrier, Court 6, 7 during the points."
-- Paula Badosa says Iga Swiatek, who scolded the crowd for making noise during points, should feel lucky to play all of her matches on the main courts
"It's not the best weather. I feel like going back to the hotel. Getting a blanket and hot tea, and Netflix!"
-- Aryna Sabalenka on her plans after her second-round win
"She's such an unbelievable competitor. She'll do anything to win out there. She'll put her teeth into everything. She's a true warrior.
Just watching her play right now, it's really inspiring to watch.
-- Sebastian Korda on his sister Nelly, the women's top-ranked golfer who is aiming for a seventh title in eight starts at this week's US Women's Open
"I have said everything before the tournament."
-- Alexander Zverev refuses to make further comment on his assault trial which begins in Berlin on Friday. He is accused of "briefly choking" his ex-girlfriend
"I would say the people, they come to have fun. That's for sure. Sometimes they just go for too much... You never know what they're going to -- if they're going to come with firecrackers."
-- David Goffin, whose complaints about crowd behaviour factored into the tournament's decision to ban alcohol in the stands
Recent Stories
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies
Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T20
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara
AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of practice for media
Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointmen ..
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara
DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis
Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman
64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn cerem ..
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics
More Stories From Sports
-
Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T207 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan clean sweep Volleyball Series against Australia42 minutes ago
-
Djokovic untroubled at French Open as fans hit by alcohol ban1 hour ago
-
Ipswich manager McKenna signs new four-year deal1 hour ago
-
Eleven years on, Hummels and Reus hope to set things right at Wembley2 hours ago
-
Pakistani cricket players to bring World Cup with hard work: Mohsin Naqvi2 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results -3 hours ago
-
PAF, Wapda qualify for Memorial Basketball seims4 hours ago
-
Kompany insists call from Bayern Munich was no surprise5 hours ago
-
Peshawar Region claims squash male trophy in KP U-23 Games5 hours ago
-
Peshawar secures gold in men's squash, while Mardan advances to cricket final6 hours ago