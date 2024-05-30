Who's saying what on the fifth day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Who's saying what on the fifth day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday:

"I think she cannot complain, because I played Court 8 and 9 and you can hear everything. Like, I can hear Suzanne Lenglen, Philippe Chatrier, Court 6, 7 during the points."

-- Paula Badosa says Iga Swiatek, who scolded the crowd for making noise during points, should feel lucky to play all of her matches on the main courts

"It's not the best weather. I feel like going back to the hotel. Getting a blanket and hot tea, and Netflix!"

-- Aryna Sabalenka on her plans after her second-round win

"She's such an unbelievable competitor. She'll do anything to win out there. She'll put her teeth into everything. She's a true warrior.

Just watching her play right now, it's really inspiring to watch.

-- Sebastian Korda on his sister Nelly, the women's top-ranked golfer who is aiming for a seventh title in eight starts at this week's US Women's Open

"I have said everything before the tournament."

-- Alexander Zverev refuses to make further comment on his assault trial which begins in Berlin on Friday. He is accused of "briefly choking" his ex-girlfriend

"I would say the people, they come to have fun. That's for sure. Sometimes they just go for too much... You never know what they're going to -- if they're going to come with firecrackers."

-- David Goffin, whose complaints about crowd behaviour factored into the tournament's decision to ban alcohol in the stands