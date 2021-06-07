UrduPoint.com
French Open Quarter-finalist Krejcikova 'locked Herself Away, Cried' Before Match

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:11 PM

Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Monday but only after locking herself in the physiotherapist's office, thinking she didn't want to play

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Monday but only after locking herself in the physiotherapist's office, thinking she didn't want to play.

Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world, defeated America's Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up in Paris, 6-2, 6-0 to record a ninth successive win on the tour having arrived in Paris on the back of a maiden singles title in Strasbourg.

However, she admitted she was so stressed out by the day that she broke down in tears deep inside Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"I woke up and I just felt really bad. I don't know why or what for and half an hour before the match, I didn't even want to step on the court," said the 25-year-old.

"I had to lock myself in the physio room and I had to talk to my psychologist. actually -- I was actually crying."She added: "She told me if you can overcome this, what you feel right now, it's going to be a huge win. Win on the court or lose on the court, it's going to be a personal win."Krejcikova, a former doubles champion at Roland Garros, will face 17-year-old Coco Gauff of the United States for a place in the semi-finals.

