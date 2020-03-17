UrduPoint.com
French Open Tennis Tournament Postponed Due To Coronavirus: Organisers

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:13 PM

French Open tennis tournament postponed due to coronavirus: organisers

The French Open has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will take place from September 20 to October 4, organisers said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The French Open has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will take place from September 20 to October 4, organisers said Tuesday.

The Grand Slam event was to have taken place from May 24 to June 7, but organisers tweeted: "The confinement measures in place make it impossible to prepare and organise the tournament on the dates initially scheduled.

"The new dates would mean the tournament would start just one week after the US Open, if that event remains in its scheduled slot.

