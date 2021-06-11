UrduPoint.com
French Open Title Beckons For Late Bloomers Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:29 PM

French Open title beckons for late bloomers Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova, two of the most unlikely Grand Slam finalists of the modern era, meet in Saturday's French Open title match at the conclusion of a shock-heavy tournament

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova, two of the most unlikely Grand Slam finalists of the modern era, meet in Saturday's French Open title match at the conclusion of a shock-heavy tournament.

World number 32 Pavlyuchenkova has reached this stage for the first time at the 52nd attempt, 10 years after making a first Slam quarter-final in Paris.

Krejcikova, ranked one place lower, has long been labelled a doubles specialist and this is just her fifth appearance in a main draw singles at the Slams, having never previously got beyond the last 16.

However, both women have capitalised on a draw where the top seeds fell and just kept falling.

World number one and 2019 champion Ashleigh Barty hobbled out in the second round.

