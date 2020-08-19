UrduPoint.com
French Police Arrest 36 Football Fans After PSG Victory In UEFA Semifinal Match - Minister

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Police in the French capital of Paris have apprehended 36 people who participated in mass gatherings on Champs-Elysees Avenue that followed a match in which Paris Saint-Germain defeated RB Leipzig, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.

France's Paris Saint-Germain football club on Tuesday won the match against Germany's RB Leipzig 3-0 and entered the UEFA Champions League final for the first time. Football fans celebrated the club's victory in several parts of Paris and the capital was included in the list of "red zones," which is where the circulation of the COVID-19 virus has increased in recent weeks.

Consequently, the authorities banned mass gatherings and made the use of masks outdoors mandatory.

"Following my request to disperse the unauthorized demonstration yesterday on the #ChampsElysees [Elysian Fields], 36 arrests [were] made by law enforcement forces whom I thank. We will study CCTV footage to bring to justice those who have committed unacceptable offenses," Darmanin wrote on his Twitter page.

The police prefecture said in a separate tweet that its investigators are using all means, including video, to identify and bring to justice those who committed "degradation and violence" during the unauthorized gatherings.

