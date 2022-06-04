French Police Arrest Nearly 40 People After France-Denmark Football Match in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) The French police have detained 39 people after a football match between France and Denmark at the Stade de France stadium, the Paris Police Prefecture said on Saturday.

"France-Denmark, 39 detentions were carried out by the police and gendarmes involved in an operation around the Stade de France stadium and in the transport," the police tweeted.

The Danish football team beat the French team in the away match of the first round of the UEFA Nations League with a score of 2:1.

Last Saturday, the French police arrested 105 football fans at the Champions League final, which also took place at the Stade de France stadium, ending with Real Madrid's win against Liverpool with a score of 1:0. Before the game, the police fired tear gas at fans of Liverpool trying to force their way into the stadium with fake tickets. Some 70% of the paper tickets issued to British fans turned out to be fake, the French authorities later revealed.