MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) French police detained 198 people throughout France because of the unrest during the celebration of the victory of the Algerian national football team in the African Cup final, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Saturday, citing data from the country's Interior Ministry.

Algeria secured the 1-0 victory over Senegal in the tournament's final game in Cairo on Friday, claiming the cup for the second time.

According to the newspaper, as of 6 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT), 177 of them remained in custody.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the fans of Algerian team were loudly celebrating the victory around Arc de Triomphe in downtown Paris. Firecrackers and fireworks were blowing up all over the area and hundreds of people were shouting. Moreover, some fans began throwing glass bottles and stones at the police, prompting officers to use tear gas.