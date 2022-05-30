UrduPoint.com

French Police Say 70% Of Paper Tickets For Champions League Final In Paris Fake

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2022 | 10:06 PM

French Police Say 70% of Paper Tickets for Champions League Final in Paris Fake

About 70% of paper tickets for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in France were fake, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) About 70% of paper tickets for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in France were fake, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

The final match was held at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday and ended with Real Madrid beating Liverpool with a score of 1:0. Before the game, the French police fired tear gas at fans of Liverpool who were trying to break into the Stade de France stadium. The match started with a 37-minute delay due to security concerns.

"The tickets were made in paper form at the request of the Liverpool club. All 22,000 British tickets were made of paper, which contributed to massive industrial fraud. According to preliminary estimates, 70% of the tickets turned out to be fake," Darmanin told a briefing.

Earlier on Monday, French sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera blamed Liverpool's fans and the Union of European Football Associations' (UEFA) decision to distribute hard copies of tickets for the unrest during the game on Saturday. She added that 30,000-40,000 British fans came to the stadium either ticketless or with fake tickets.

So far, 105 fans have been arrested, according to the French police.

The Champions League final was initially planned to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg; however, the UEFA decided to change the location for the game due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Football Police Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Interior Minister France Liverpool Paris Gas All Real Madrid

Recent Stories

EU envoy indicates extension of GSP + to Pakistan ..

EU envoy indicates extension of GSP + to Pakistan beyond 2023

21 seconds ago
 Bolsonaro visits disaster zone after deadly Brazil ..

Bolsonaro visits disaster zone after deadly Brazil rains

22 seconds ago
 Military awards' distribution ceremony held at Pes ..

Military awards' distribution ceremony held at Peshawar Corps

24 seconds ago
 Punjab ombudsman intervenes to resolve 26-year old ..

Punjab ombudsman intervenes to resolve 26-year old property issue of elderly wom ..

25 seconds ago
 Competition Commission of Pakistan allowed to resu ..

Competition Commission of Pakistan allowed to resume proceedings in two major ca ..

4 minutes ago
 Strength Lifting C'ship from June 25

Strength Lifting C'ship from June 25

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.