French Police Use Tear Gas Against Football Fans in Paris After Bayern Defeats PSG

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Police used tear gas against football fans who gathered in Paris on the night of the UEFA Champions League final that ended with FC Bayern Munich beating Paris St. Germain 1-0, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

On Sunday night, hundreds of football fans accumulated on the avenue of Champs-Elysees, where mass gatherings are prohibited amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing guidelines were impossible to observe because of the large number of people, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

After the Champions League final ended, with French footballer Kingsley Coman (who was trained at Paris Saint-Germain's academy) scoring the decisive lone goal, football fans started to burn flares and firecrackers. Police then used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Sunday night was a sixth time that Bayern won the UEFA (Union of European Football Association) Champions League, the previous win was in 2013.