French Politician Says Riots in France Not Insurrection, May Deteriorate Over Weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The continuing unrest in France is not an insurrection because the rioters do not support any political force, but the protests are jeopardizing the Paris-hosted 2024 summer Olympic Games and may deteriorate over the weekend if there are fatal clashes, Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European parliament, told Sputnik.

"These riots all over France are much wider that the 2005 riots, but again, they do not support any political project: it is not an insurrection. A new element is the extent of the looting, which is such that one has to wonder where the rioters will go to crack down next ... The police are at their wit's end and the situation could degenerate this weekend if there are deaths," Mariani told Sputnik.

Mariani said that the riots affected small towns and big cities alike and that the situation has gotten out of the authorities' control as the French government was seeking "appeasement at all costs." The politician also expressed concern over possible destruction of the infrastructure built for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games scheduled for July 26-August 11.

"For the Olympic Games, I fear the worst, in August next year. Several of the Games are supposed to take place in infrastructure being built in Seine-Saint-Denis north of Paris, which is the centre of the riots. Some of the Olympic buildings are in flames, such as the Olympic swimming pool in Aubervilliers ... Imagine that any incident ahead of the Games in the summer next year could trigger such riots. That would be a disaster for France!" Mariani also said.

The politician suggested that the French government give a "firm answer" and tackle the ongoing unrest by counting only on itself, since the EU has accumulated a 50 billion Euros ($54.

6 billion) budget hole due to support provided to Ukraine.

"This is the result of the application of President (Emmanuel) Macron's recipe, the recipe of: we'll do it, 'whatever the cost,'" Mariani added.

He criticized the French far-left political opposition for supporting the riots and speaking of "legitimate anger" after Macron immediately dubbed the Nanterre policeman, who fatally shot a teenager earlier this week, guilty before the start of an investigation. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the politician said.

"It is the panicky fear of the suburbs that makes him speak: President Macron and his government are visibly overwhelmed by the situation," Mariani concluded.

French media reported on Saturday that nearly 1,000 people have been detained in France overnight, around 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire during the continuing unrest in the country. The riots reportedly affected 31 police departments, 16 offices of the municipal police and 11 gendarmerie barracks.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles.