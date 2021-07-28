French Polynesia to Host Some 2024 Olympic Competitions - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, hosted by France, will also be held in French Polynesia.

"I have decided that the 2024 Olympic Games will also be Polynesian," Macron wrote on Twitter.

The Elysee Palace confirmed the intention to hold some competitions, including surfing, in French Polynesia.

In September 2017, the International Olympic Committee designated Paris to be the 2024 Olympic host city.

Surfing is among five debut sports at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, aimed at bringing more youthful and vibrant events into the Olympic program.