The investigation into the libel claims filed by Russian tennis player Anna Sizikova with the Paris prosecutor's office may take several years, her lawyer Frederic Belot told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The investigation into the libel claims filed by Russian tennis player Anna Sizikova with the Paris prosecutor's office may take several years, her lawyer Frederic Belot told Sputnik.

Sizikova filed a complaint on July 2 for spreading slanderous statements against her following her brief detention over alleged "corruption in sports" and "organized fraud" at the Roland Garros tennis tournament last year.

"The investigation is underway, but there is no news. The investigation may take several years before the trial begins.

Nothing can be said about the timing yet," Belot said, adding that the probe is of criminal nature and is handled by the prosecutor.

The lawyer also said that he does not have access to the dossier and therefore is unaware of how the case is progressing.

Sizikova had been detained in Paris in early June as she was suspected of deliberately losing the doubles match at the tournament in 2020. She was later freed after she denied all accusations.