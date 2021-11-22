UrduPoint.com

French Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years - Lawyer

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:41 PM

French Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years - Lawyer

The investigation into the libel claims filed by Russian tennis player Anna Sizikova with the Paris prosecutor's office may take several years, her lawyer Frederic Belot told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The investigation into the libel claims filed by Russian tennis player Anna Sizikova with the Paris prosecutor's office may take several years, her lawyer Frederic Belot told Sputnik.

Sizikova filed a complaint on July 2 for spreading slanderous statements against her following her brief detention over alleged "corruption in sports" and "organized fraud" at the Roland Garros tennis tournament last year.

"The investigation is underway, but there is no news. The investigation may take several years before the trial begins.

Nothing can be said about the timing yet," Belot said, adding that the probe is of criminal nature and is handled by the prosecutor.

The lawyer also said that he does not have access to the dossier and therefore is unaware of how the case is progressing.

Sizikova had been detained in Paris in early June as she was suspected of deliberately losing the doubles match at the tournament in 2020. She was later freed after she denied all accusations.

Related Topics

Tennis Corruption Sports Russia Paris May June July Criminals 2020 All

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab deplores opposition's duplic ..

Chief Minister Punjab deplores opposition's duplicity

31 seconds ago
 Car strikes US Christmas parade, killing 5 and wou ..

Car strikes US Christmas parade, killing 5 and wounding 40

32 seconds ago
 Macron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas ..

Macron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas Department of Guadeloupe as 'E ..

33 seconds ago
 COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Becomes Obligator ..

COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Becomes Obligatory to Travel to, From Iraq - Ai ..

39 seconds ago
 25,805 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalaba ..

25,805 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Attacks kill dozens of civilians in northeast DR C ..

Attacks kill dozens of civilians in northeast DR Congo: military source

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.