French PSG Decides Against Extending Lionel Messi's Contract - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) decided not to extend Argentinian forward Lionel Messi's contract for another term, French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper reported earlier in the day that PSG's manager Christophe Galtier suspended Messi for two weeks over an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia as part of his contract with the Saudi tourist office.

Messi reportedly flew to Riyadh after PSG's 3-1 loss against Lorient on match day 33 of the French Ligue 1 on April 30. He skipped the training set for May 1 by Galtier, and the media found out that he had left the club training base without the manager's approval.

Messi will be banned from playing or training with the team for two weeks, and his pay will be docked during his suspension, L'Equipe reported.

The forward will miss the Ligue 1 matches against Troyes on May 7, and against Ajaccio on May 13, to return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

The management's decision not to extend Messi's contract was made in an aftermath of his unauthorized trip, L'Equipe reported.

Messi joined PSG in summer 2021 in free agency on a two-year deal after his departure from Barcelona. His contract with PSG expires this summer.

Messi won the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022 for the first time in his career and was chosen the best player of the championship.

