UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Pull 2016 Fencing Champion Jerent From Tokyo Team For Doping

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:14 PM

French pull 2016 fencing champion Jerent from Tokyo team for doping

French 2016 Olympic team champion Daniel Jerent has been dropped from the Tokyo Games squad for a positive doping test last November, the French Fencing Federation said Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :French 2016 Olympic team champion Daniel Jerent has been dropped from the Tokyo Games squad for a positive doping test last November, the French Fencing Federation said Friday.

Jerent, who served a year-long suspension in 2018/19 for three testing no shows, was to have competed in both the individual and team events this year.

He is being replaced by Romain Cannone, with Ronan Gustin drafted as a standby for the team competition.

Related Topics

Tokyo November 2016 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz be publicly hanged to death, says Hisha ..

15 minutes ago

US Did Not Ask Kazakhstan to Receive Troops After ..

2 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi advises Azam Khan to show his real t ..

32 minutes ago

Spain to lift outdoor mask requirement from June 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuania vows asylum for Afghan translators

2 minutes ago

PTI govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh R ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.