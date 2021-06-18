French pull 2016 fencing champion Jerent from Tokyo team for doping

French 2016 Olympic team champion Daniel Jerent has been dropped from the Tokyo Games squad for a positive doping test last November, the French Fencing Federation said Friday

Jerent, who served a year-long suspension in 2018/19 for three testing no shows, was to have competed in both the individual and team events this year.

He is being replaced by Romain Cannone, with Ronan Gustin drafted as a standby for the team competition.