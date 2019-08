Racing driver Anthoine Hubert died on Saturday following a crash during the Formula Two race held before this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix, race organisers told AFP

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Racing driver Anthoine Hubert died on Saturday following a crash during the Formula Two race held before this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix, race organisers told AFP.

Hubert, 22, died following a high-speed pile-up with American Juan Manuel Correa and Japan's Marino Sato in the second lap of the race.