French rider Peters wins stage 8 of Tour de France, Yates in yellow

French rider Nans Peters won stage 8 of the Tour de France on Saturday as Briton Adam Yates kept hold of the race leader's yellow jersey

Loudenvielle, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :French rider Nans Peters won stage 8 of the Tour de France on Saturday as Briton Adam Yates kept hold of the race leader's yellow jersey.

France's Thibaut Pinot, one of the race favourites, lost valuable time on the Port de Bales climb in the 141km Pyrenean ride from Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle.