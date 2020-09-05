UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Rider Peters Wins Stage 8 Of Tour De France, Yates In Yellow

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:40 PM

French rider Peters wins stage 8 of Tour de France, Yates in yellow

French rider Nans Peters won stage 8 of the Tour de France on Saturday as Briton Adam Yates kept hold of the race leader's yellow jersey

Loudenvielle, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :French rider Nans Peters won stage 8 of the Tour de France on Saturday as Briton Adam Yates kept hold of the race leader's yellow jersey.

France's Thibaut Pinot, one of the race favourites, lost valuable time on the Port de Bales climb in the 141km Pyrenean ride from Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle.

Related Topics

France From Race

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister pays glowing tributes to valian ..

31 seconds ago

Italy's Berlusconi 'stable' after coronavirus hosp ..

34 seconds ago

'The Crown' star Kirby in heartbreaking home birth ..

38 seconds ago

MQM delegation calls on Prime Minister

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy releases promo for special documenta ..

15 minutes ago

CJCSC meets Chief of General Staff Russian Federat ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.