UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Rider Zarco Lands Pole For German MotoGP

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:43 PM

French rider Zarco lands pole for German MotoGP

Despite a spectacular fall, Frenchman Johann Zarco landed his sixth MotoGP pole position of the season Saturday for the German Grand Prix

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Despite a spectacular fall, Frenchman Johann Zarco landed his sixth MotoGP pole position of the season Saturday for the German Grand Prix.

Ducati-Pramac rider Zarco, currently second in the overall rankings, edged out compatriot and the championship leader so far this season, Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha.

Zarco fell after setting the fastest time but soon got to his feet.

Spain's Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro completes the front row of the grid for Sunday's race.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez also qualified, taking a season's best fifth place as he comes back from a long injury absence.

He came in just behind Australian Ducati racer Jack Miller, currently third in the standings.

Catalan Grand Prix winner and Portuguese KTM rider Miguel Oliveira will complete the second row of the grid after placing sixth in qualifying.

"Everything worked out -- it's a great position to celebrate Veronika's birthday," beamed Zarco as he dedicated his showing to his partner.

Quartararo admitted to having endured "a spot of difficulty" but insisted he had found his overall rhythm.

Related Topics

World German Sunday From Best Race

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

2 minutes ago

Griezmann rescues draw for France against Hungary

3 minutes ago

DC visits Girls college, inquired about educationa ..

4 minutes ago

Last-seed standing Rublev reaches first grass fina ..

4 minutes ago

People appreciated KP Budget, reducing tax collect ..

4 minutes ago

UK Campaigners Protest Against US Blockade of Cuba

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.