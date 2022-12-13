French rugby in turmoil as Laporte gets suspended sentence over corruption

French rugby was left reeling Tuesday after federation president Bernard Laporte received a two-year suspended prison sentence on corruption charges just nine months before France hosts the sport's World Cup

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :French rugby was left reeling Tuesday after federation president Bernard Laporte received a two-year suspended prison sentence on corruption charges just nine months before France hosts the sport's World Cup.

Laporte, 58, was convicted after the court ruled he showed favouritism in awarding a shirt sponsorship contract for the national side to Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 champions Montpellier.

He was also banned from holding any rugby post for two years, but this is suspended pending an appeal which Laporte's lawyer said was imminent.

Laporte is also vice-chairman of the sport's global governing body, World Rugby, who issued a statement following the judgement and are to hold a meeting later Tuesday to discuss the matter.

"World Rugby notes the decision of the French court to sentence Federation Francaise de Rugby (FFR) president and World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte on corruption charges which relate to domestic matters," the statement read.

"The World Rugby Executive Committee will convene tonight to determine the next steps in accordance with the international federation's Integrity Code. A further update will be made following the meeting." Laporte faces problems on the domestic front, too, with Florian Grill, who narrowly lost to him in the 2020 election for federation chief, calling for him and the entire board to stand down.

"It is unheard of in rugby, this is an earthquake," he told AFP.

"We have never before seen a president of the federation condemned to two years in prison, even if it suspended.

"We think the 40 members of the board of directors should draw the obvious conclusions and resign." The court found that Laporte ensured a series of marketing decisions favourable to Altrad -- who was given an 18-month suspended sentence and 50,000 euro fine -- in exchange for a 180,000 euro ($191,000) image licensing contract that was never actually carried out.

Altrad's lawyer said he would study the decision before deciding on whether to appeal.

At the trial's close in September, prosecutors said they were seeking a three-year prison sentence for Laporte, of which he should serve one behind bars, and the two others on probation.

The two men's friendship and business links are at the heart of the case.

It goes back to February 2017, when they signed a deal under which Laporte, head of the FFR, agreed to appear in Altrad group conferences, and sold his image reproduction rights, in return for the 180,000 Euros.

But while that sum was indeed paid to Laporte, prosecutors claim that he never actually provided the services he signed up for.