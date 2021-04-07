UrduPoint.com
French Runner Claude-Boxberger Given Doping Ban After Long Saga

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:46 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :French runner Ophelie Claude-Boxberger confirmed on Wednesday that she has been banned for two years for testing positive for EPO in September 2019, and will miss the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year-old middle-distance specialist had pleaded her innocence, telling a French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) independent disciplinary committee hearing on March 16 that her ex-father-in-law and assistant, Alain Flaccus, had injected her with EPO without her knowledge.

This argument may have influenced the hearing because the offence carries a maximum punishment of eight years and Claude-Boxberger has only received a backdated suspension that ends on November 5 this year.

"Given the health conditions, it's not a big disappointment to miss the Olympics," the former French indoor 1,500m and 3,000m steeplechase champion told AFP. "My goal is still to aim for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the marathon.""I was facing eight years, so I could be happy, but I am not because I always asked to be acquitted. I always explained that I was innocent," she said.

The AFLD, which could not be reached by AFP, can appeal the decision.

