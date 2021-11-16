UrduPoint.com

French Skier Theaux Out Of Olympics With Multiple Fractures

French skier Adrien Theaux has been ruled out of next year's Winter Olympics after suffering several fractures in a training fall at Copper Mountain, the French Ski Federation (FFS) announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :French skier Adrien Theaux has been ruled out of next year's Winter Olympics after suffering several fractures in a training fall at Copper Mountain, the French Ski Federation (FFS) announced on Tuesday.

"He suffered a fractured left elbow, right tibia and right ankle," the FFS wrote in a statement.

The 37-year-old, who is a speed specialist, was operated on in Vail, Colorado, during the night and the FFS said he would be repatriated to France "as soon as possible".

Theaux competed in the last three Winter Olympics and won a bronze medal in Super G at the 2015 World Championships at Beaver Creek.

He made his World Cup debut in 2004 and has since clocked three victories and 13 podiums.

The first downhill and Super G races of the current World Cup take place in the Canadian resort of Lake Louise at the end of next week.

