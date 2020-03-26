UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Sports Minister Evokes Tour De France Spectator Ban

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

French sports minister evokes Tour de France spectator ban

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanusays this year's Tour de France could be staged without spectators in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :French sports minister Roxana Maracineanusays this year's Tour de France could be staged without spectators in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The French government is in talks with Tour organisers about the future of the June 27-July 19 edition of world cycling's top event which draws more than 10 millions fans annually to the roads of France.

All options are being considered including postponement or cancellation of the event which has been raced every year in peacetime since 1903, the minister said.

"Everything is imaginable. We have(imposed spectator bans) for other competitions before, even though it won't have the same impact because the business model of the Tour doesn't depend on ticket sales like football or rugby," she told France Bleu radio station on Wednesday.

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and the Euro 2020 football championships has focused attention on the Tour which winds its way for thousands of miles through the towns and villages of France in a wide loop for three weeks ending on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

"I think that today everybody is aware and responsible about the period of isolation we are going through and everyone knows the reasons and the benefits that it can bring to all," she said.

"So finally it wouldn't be so bad because you could still watch it on tv."

Related Topics

Football World Sports Business Cycling France Paris Tokyo Same Euro June 2020 Olympics Event TV All Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches free collection, delivery s ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman PAL condoles over deaths of Nusrat Zaidi ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams con ..

4 minutes ago

Germany ramps up coronavirus tests to 500,000 a we ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Europe sees 'encouraging signs' in coronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Plans to Hold Phone Conversation With Macron ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.