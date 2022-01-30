French Sports Minister May Skip Olympics Opening Ceremony - Secretary of State

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu and other official representatives of the country will travel to China to support French athletes during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics but will probably not attend the opening ceremony, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Sunday.

"Sports Minister Delegate Roxane Maracineanu will be there, probably, not at the opening ceremony, but to support our athletes during these Olympic Games ... The decision has not yet been made, we are coordinating with European countries, but probably there will be no French representatives at the opening ceremony," Beaune said on the air the French broadcaster La Chaine Info.

In December, 2021, the United States announced its intention not to send any diplomatic or official representation to the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to participate in the event.

China responded by expressing strong dissatisfaction with the decision and saying that any attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20. The Winter Paralympics will take place in the Chinese capital from March 4-13.