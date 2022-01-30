UrduPoint.com

French Sports Minister May Skip Olympics Opening Ceremony - Secretary Of State

Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2022 | 06:50 PM

French Sports Minister May Skip Olympics Opening Ceremony - Secretary of State

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu and other official representatives of the country will travel to China to support French athletes during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics but will probably not attend the opening ceremony, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Sunday.

"Sports Minister Delegate Roxane Maracineanu will be there, probably, not at the opening ceremony, but to support our athletes during these Olympic Games ... The decision has not yet been made, we are coordinating with European countries, but probably there will be no French representatives at the opening ceremony," Beaune said on the air the French broadcaster La Chaine Info.

In December, 2021, the United States announced its intention not to send any diplomatic or official representation to the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to participate in the event.

China responded by expressing strong dissatisfaction with the decision and saying that any attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20. The Winter Paralympics will take place in the Chinese capital from March 4-13.

Related Topics

Australia Sports China Canada Beijing United Kingdom United States February March December Sunday Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

10 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

18 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

18 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>