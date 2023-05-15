French Sports Minister Urges Sanctions on Football Players Refusing to Support LGBTQ+

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) French sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has called for sanctions against the group of national football players who refused to participate in a rally in support of the LGBTQ+ community during the 35th tour of the French professional football league.

Last weekend, French football players were asked to play the matches wearing t-shirts with the rainbow flag, a symbol of LGBTQ+ social movements, as part of the rally held in the two top divisions of France's Ligue 1. However, five athletes refused to meet the requirement and play the matches, the report said.

"I am deeply sorry that we don't have 100% of players finding themselves in this non-discriminatory message. We live in the county which has always encouraged respect to others, to human rights.

It is imperative that we always find ourselves in this basic message about living together. I think that football clubs should maintain a dialogue with their players and impose sanctions," Oudea-Castera told the Stade 2 program aired by the France 3 broadcaster.

Meanwhile, the head coach of France's Stade Rennais football club, Bruno Genesio, claimed to be against all forms of discrimination, but said he did not consider it important to "hold an anti-homophobic day" during the matches, as the main purpose of the league is playing football, the RMC sport broadcaster reported. Genesio also said that "everyone is free to think and do what they want."