UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Sports Minister Urges UEFA To Punish Turkish Football Team For Military Greeting

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

French Sports Minister Urges UEFA to Punish Turkish Football Team for Military Greeting

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu called on the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to punish the Turkish national team after a military greeting-style celebration of a goal during a European Championship 2020 qualifier against the French team

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) French sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu called on the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to punish the Turkish national team after a military greeting-style celebration of a goal during a European Championship 2020 qualifier against the French team.

The match, held at the Stade de France on Monday, ended with a 1-1 draw. French striker Olivier Giroud scored the opener in the 76th minute, but Turkey's center back Kaan Ayhan leveled the match in the 82nd. Players of the Turkish national team celebrated Ayhan's goal with a military greeting, obviously paying a tribute to their country's ongoing military operation in northern Syria.

"I thank the French Football Federation (FFF) and the police for their work to ensure security during the game. Turkish football players spoiled these efforts by demonstrating a military greeting, which is contrary to the sporting spirit. I urge UEFA to apply exemplary sanctions," Maracineanu said on Twitter.

Political statements during the competitions are prohibited by UEFA.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias. Turkish troops have already claimed control over the cities of Ras al-Ain and Tell Abiad.

Related Topics

Football Police Sports Syria Turkey Twitter France October Border 2020

Recent Stories

Alhamra will stage play 'Jahaiz' at GGC on Friday

2 minutes ago

Cameron eyes medals at Military World Games in Chi ..

2 minutes ago

15 tractor-trolleys challaned for causing pollutio ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister Vows to Halt Country's Ar ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Vladimir Putin hold official ta ..

6 minutes ago

FIFA to invest in football education in Lebanon

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.