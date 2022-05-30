UrduPoint.com

French Sports Ministry Says Will Hold Meeting After Champions League Unrest

Muhammad Rameez Published May 30, 2022 | 01:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The French Sports Ministry announced on Sunday plans to call a Monday meeting on how to prevent civil unrest during major athletic events in the wake of the unrest at the Champions League final in Paris.

The meeting is set to take place at 11 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) and will include everyone involved in organizing the game.

"The priority is now to identify the dysfunctions together with UEFA, the French Football Federation, the Stade de France stadium, the prefecture of Paris police, the prefecture of the commune of Seine-Saint-Denis and the Saint-Denis mayor's office, in order to learn all the lessons to prevent such incidents at future major international sports events," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by French broadcaster BMFTV.

On Saturday, the French police fired tear gas at fans of the UK Liverpool who were trying to break into the Stade de France stadium during the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The match started with a 37-minute delay due to security problems.

UEFA later issued a statement saying that the situation was caused by fans with fake tickets blocking the turnstiles at the Liverpool end. According to UEFA, the police used tear gas to disperse the growing crowd of people outside of the stadium.

