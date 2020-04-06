MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Bernard Gonzalez, a French Stade de Reims football club's doctor, has committed suicide while in self-isolation after having contracted the coronavirus, the French Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Before taking his own life, 60-year-old Gonzalez was staying at home with his wife, who had also contracted the COVID-19. According to the media outlet, he left a death note explaining his decision.

The Mayor of Reims Arnaud Robinet, who knew the deceased well, said he was aware of the letter.

"I have strong thoughts for his parents, his wife, his family.

He is a collateral victim of COVID-19... I know that he has left a note to explain his decision, but I will ignore the contents of it. He was an engaged and a very loving man," Robinet told the newspaper.

At the same time, a source in the club told the media outlet that he was not even aware that Gonzalez had contracted COVID-19, although he had spoken with him a week earlier.

According to the French government, there are currently 70,478 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, of which more than 8,000 are fatal. Over 16,000 people have recovered.