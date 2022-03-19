UrduPoint.com

French Team To Replace Russia At World Hockey Championship - IIHF

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2022 | 01:50 AM

French Team to Replace Russia at World Hockey Championship - IIHF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The French national ice hockey team will replace Russia at the World Championship, which will be held in Finland in 2022, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Friday.

The World Championship is scheduled for May 13-29.

"The IIHF Council determined that France and Austria, the next-ranked countries in the 2021 IIHF Men's World Ranking, will take part in the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. France will replace ROC in Group A in Helsinki and Austria will replace Belarus in Group B in Tampere," the IIHF said in a statement.

The game schedule remains unchanged, the statement read.

In late February, the IIHF Council suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus from international competitions for an indefinite period and deprived Omsk and Novosibirsk of the right to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in the wake of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Changes also happened in several other tournaments, with the Latvian national team set to replace the Russian one at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, scheduled to be held in August in Canada.

Related Topics

Hockey World Ukraine Russia Canada France Tampere Helsinki Omsk Novosibirsk Austria Belarus Finland February May August From

Recent Stories

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke em ..

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

1 hour ago
 Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukrain ..

Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukraine war

1 hour ago
 UN chief calls for working towards united world fr ..

UN chief calls for working towards united world free of hate

2 hours ago
 Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy agains ..

Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy against North Macedonia

2 hours ago
 ‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

3 hours ago
 Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>