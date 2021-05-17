UrduPoint.com
French Title Chase Down To Wire After PSG Move Point Behind Lille

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

French title chase down to wire after PSG move point behind Lille

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Lille's bid to win the Ligue 1 title will go to the final weekend of the season after Sunday's goalless draw with Saint-Etienne allowed Paris Saint-Germain to moved to within a point of the leaders.

Reigning champions PSG strolled to a simple 4-0 win over Reims to pile the pressure on Lille, who will nonetheless claim the French title for the first time since 2011 if they win at mid-table Angers next Sunday.

Christophe Galtier's side hit the post in the final seconds of a frustrating match with little in the way of goalmouth incident.

PSG meanwhile were gifted a perfect start when Yunis Abdelhamid handled Kylian Mbappe's shot in front of an empty goal, conceding a penalty and being sent off in the process.

Neymar slotted home the spot-kick in the 13th minute and 11 minutes later Mbappe pounced on a wayward pass across the area by Thomas Foket to tap home the second.

Marquinhos made it three in the 68th minute with a thumping header from Neymar's corner. Moise Kean rounded off an easy win for PSG one minute from the end.

Monaco are also still in with a potential shout after their 2-1 home win over Rennes moved Niko Kovac's third-placed side three points behind Lille with one to play.

However the Principality club have an significantly inferior goal difference to both Lille and PSG and would therefore need to win at Lens on the final day and hope both their rivals lose their final fixtures.

They are also looking over their shoulders at Lyon, who are a point further back in fourth following their flamboyant 5-2 win at Nimes, who were relegated following the defeat and wins for both Lorient and Nantes.

