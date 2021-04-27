UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Women's Champions Lyon Name First Woman Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:35 PM

French women's champions Lyon name first woman coach

Perennial French women's champions Lyon appointed former international defender Sonia Bompastor as their new coach on Tuesday after Jean-Luc Vasseur was sacked following the defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Perennial French women's champions Lyon appointed former international defender Sonia Bompastor as their new coach on Tuesday after Jean-Luc Vasseur was sacked following the defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals.

Bompastor, 40, who won 156 caps for France, will be the first woman to coach the team that has dominated European women's club football in recent years.

Lyon have won the last 14 French league titles and the last five Champions League titles, but PSG dumped them out of this season's European competition and are threatening to pip them to the league title.

With five matches left to play, PSG lead Lyon by a point.

Lyon said in a statement that Bompastor had been appointed as a result of a consultation process "to find the necessary mechanisms to allow the team to successfully finish a season that has been played in difficult circumstances".

The team has suffered from the long-term injury this season of Ada Hegerberg, the Norwegian who in 2018 was the first ever winner of the Ballon d'Or for the best woman player in the world.

Related Topics

Football World France Lyon Lead Women 2018 From Best PSG Coach

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

2 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Souq Al Haraj records more than 17 thousan ..

32 minutes ago

DDoS Attacks on Russian State Agencies Grew During ..

12 minutes ago

Virus gaffes dent Dutch king popularity: study

12 minutes ago

Over Rs 2 mln fine imposed on 922 shops, super sto ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.