French World Cup winner Rami signs for Fenerbahce

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :French defender Adil Rami, part of his country's World Cup-winning squad last year, has signed for Fenerbahce following his sacking by Marseille , the Turkish club announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the Istanbul outfit which includes the option of a second season, Fenerbahce said in a statement.

The move comes just two weeks after Rami was sacked by Marseille, reportedly for "gross misconduct" following a disciplinary procedure.

Sports daily L'Equipe, citing a letter sent by Marseille to Rami, said he had been sacked after he skipped training to take part in a tv reality show.

The former partner of Canadian actor Pamela Anderson, Rami joined Marseille from Spanish club Sevilla in 2017 and helped OM reach the Europa League final in his first season with the club.