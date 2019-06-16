Frenchman Mannarino finally wins first ATP title

'sHertogenbosch, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :France's Adrian Mannarino ended his long wait for an ATP title by beating Jordan Thompson to win the grass-court event in 's-Hertogenbosch on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who had lost in each of his six previous finals, claimed a 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 victory in the Netherlands.

World number 44 Mannarino's best results have come on grass -- having twice reached the final in Antalya and made the second week of Wimbledon three times.

Australian Thompson, who reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career at the recent French Open, was playing in his maiden tour final.

Mannarino and Thompson had both won their semi-final matches earlier in the day after rain curtailed play on Saturday, beating Croatian second seed Borna Coric and Frenchman Richard Gasquet respectively.