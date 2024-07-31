'Fresh' Axelsen, Top-ranked Shi Cruise Into Olympic Badminton Quarters
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Defending champion Viktor Axelsen will play with a "fresh body" in the Olympic badminton quarter-finals after dismantling Ireland's Nhat Nguyen to cruise into the knockout round Wednesday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Defending champion Viktor Axelsen will play with a "fresh body" in the Olympic badminton quarter-finals after dismantling Ireland's Nhat Nguyen to cruise into the knockout round Wednesday.
Denmark's Axelsen made it three wins from three in Paris, overcoming a slow start to beat Nguyen 21-13, 21-10 and top his first-round group.
Axelsen, who would have been eliminated if he had lost, said he "stepped up and managed to play at a pretty consistent high level".
"Nhat couldn't really find the answers in the last part of the game," said the world number two, who lost the top ranking to China's Shi Yuqi in June.
"All in all, very positive and I go into the quarters with a fresh body. I'm very, very happy with my performance."
Shi joined him with a 21-9, 21-10 stroll past Italy's Giovanni Toti.
Both Shi and Axelsen skip the last 16 and jump straight into the quarter-finals because of their world rankings.
Shi, who has won four tournaments on badminton's world tour this year, said he was not feeling any extra pressure as the top-ranked player in the tournament.
"I haven't thought about it much," said Shi, who is eyeing a first Olympic medal.
Number three seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia was eliminated after losing his final group match to India's Lakshya Sen.
Sen came through a tightly fought contest 21-18, 21-12 and said he was "really pumped up to fight in every match and every point".
"The last few months the form has been really good," said Sen.
"I've had ups and downs but overall I've been in good shape."
Thailand's number eight seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn went through when his Finnish opponent Kalle Koljonen retired from the match.
In women's singles, number three seed Tai Tzu-ying was eliminated after losing to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon.
Tai, who has struggled with injury in the lead-up to the tournament, is playing at her last Olympics and shared a long embrace with Intanon after her 21-19, 21-15 defeat.
"She knew that I wasn't feeling so good today and that it was bad for me," said the 30-year-old Tai.
Japan's number five seed Akane Yamaguchi advanced after beating Canada's Michelle Li 22-24, 21-17, 21-12.
India's PV Sindhu also went through with a 21-5, 21-10 win over Estonia's Kristin Kuuba.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Sports
-
Snoop Dogg wows crowd at sizzling Paris Olympics beach volleyball4 hours ago
-
Oka dethrones Hashimoto in shock men's Olympic all-around triumph4 hours ago
-
Nadal and Alcaraz knocked out of Olympic doubles4 hours ago
-
American great Katie Ledecky wins Olympic 1500m freestyle gold4 hours ago
-
Sweden's Sjoestroem wins women's Olympic 100m freestyle gold4 hours ago
-
USA set up Japan tie in women's Olympic football, Marta sees red for Brazil4 hours ago
-
France's Leon Marchand wins Olympic gold in men's 200m butterfly4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP and WTA Washington Open results4 hours ago
-
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend6 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Zheng ends Kerber career8 hours ago
-
Joe Root reclaims No.1 Test ranking as India stars rise in T20I lists8 hours ago
-
Patricia appreciates PMYP's role in empowering Youth8 hours ago