UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Blow For Rugby As July Tests Postponed Over Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:36 PM

Fresh blow for rugby as July Tests postponed over coronavirus

All rugby Test matches scheduled for July have been postponed because of the coronavirus, World Rugby announced on Friday, saying they were impossible given ongoing quarantine and travel restrictions

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :All rugby Test matches scheduled for July have been postponed because of the coronavirus, World Rugby announced on Friday, saying they were impossible given ongoing quarantine and travel restrictions.

The decision comes as a fresh blow to rugby, with unions suffering a slump in revenues since the pandemic brought professional sport worldwide to a halt.

"Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July," World Rugby said in a statement.

Ireland and Fiji had been due to visit cash-strapped Australia, New Zealand were to host Wales and Scotland, and England were set to visit Japan in what is a key period for the sport. Scotland and Georgia were also scheduled to tour world champions South Africa.

"All parties, including member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and international rugby players, will be involved in the continued evaluation of potential contingency options with a view to achieving an aligned Calendar for the remainder of the year," World Rugby said.

"All decision-making will be entirely contingent on national government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby.

" The decision had been widely expected by the southern hemisphere nations, who also have concerns about the four-nation Rugby Championship -- featuring New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Argentina -- which is due to start in August.

"With so much uncertainty around international travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision was really taken out of our hands," New Zealand Rugby chief Mark Robinson said.

"From a New Zealand point of view, we are taking a pragmatic approach to the international Test programme." South Africa Rugby boss Jurie Roux said the Springboks were already evaluating potential contingency options.

"Any solution will have player health, welfare and appropriate return-to-play protocols at heart," Roux said.

New Zealand and Australia are already in talks about a possible Test series later in the year, and Australian Rugby's interim chief executive Rob Clarke said restoring the Ireland and Fiji fixtures remained a possibility.

"This was an outcome we were anticipating, and we are planning accordingly to host the fixtures later in the year, if possible, and will continue to work with World Rugby to identify a new window within the international calendar to stage the matches," he said.

Related Topics

World Australia Visit Wales Ireland Argentina Georgia Japan South Africa Fiji July August All From Government New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan to start manufacturing Covid-19 treatment ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese Health Commission Refutes Claims of Denyin ..

5 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad ..

5 minutes ago

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturer to Spend $12B ..

5 minutes ago

Rivers and reservoirs level report in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) to wait ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.