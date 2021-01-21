UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Covid Blow For Australian Open As Badosa Tests Positive

Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:56 PM

Fresh Covid blow for Australian Open as Badosa tests positive

Spain's Paula Badosa has tested positive for the coronavirus while quarantined in a Melbourne hotel ahead of the Australian Open

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Spain's Paula Badosa has tested positive for the coronavirus while quarantined in a Melbourne hotel ahead of the Australian Open.

She is the first female tennis player on the tournament's roster to have a confirmed positive test, the latest setback for preparations for the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne.

The tournament has already been delayed by three weeks to February 8-21 due to the pandemic.

"I have some bad news. I received a positive Covid-19 test. I'm feeling unwell and have symptoms," the world number 67 tweeted.

"I've been taken to a health hotel to self isolate and be monitored." A string of infections detected by Australian authorities have forced dozens of players to be confined to their hotel rooms for two weeks.

More than 1,000 players and staff arrived in largely coronavirus-free Australia on 17 charter planes last week, with the first cases detected on those flights.

All participants at the Australian Open were placed in quarantine on arrival in Australia.

Several previously announced positive cases have been reclassified as non-infectious.

But the entire contingent is spending 14 days in hotel quarantine, with players not considered close contacts of positive cases allowed outside to train for up to five hours a day in a biosecurity bubble.

The conditions have prompted complaints from several tennis stars, including men's world number 13 Roberto Bautista Agut who told a tv station that quarantine was like prison "with wifi".

Badosa brings the number of positive cases linked to the tennis tournament to 11.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Hotel Melbourne February Australian Open TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Portugal to close schools for 15 days over virus

48 seconds ago

Poland Grants First Medical Licenses to Ukrainian, ..

50 seconds ago

FBI Offers $75,000 Reward for Information on Perso ..

51 seconds ago

Russia pushes back after Navalny's Putin 'palace' ..

53 seconds ago

Jumbo best team in world, says Van Aert on contrac ..

5 minutes ago

At least 15 dead in Ukraine nursing home fire: eme ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.