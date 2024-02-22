Friendly Atmosphere Delights Foreign Guests, PSL Broadcasters
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 22, 2024 | 07:35 PM
The broadcasters of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and foreign guests visited the Seetal Mari police station on Thursday, where they were pleased to experience the citizen-friendly atmosphere
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali welcomed the distinguished guests including Callum Russe, William John, Christopher, and Archie Charles. He stated that all police stations in Punjab have been transformed which are offering citizens the highest quality facilities.
The broadcasters described Pakistan as a peaceful country and declared Multan a unique city in terms of tourism and culture.
They added that Multan's model police station was equipped with modern necessities and provided excellent service to citizens.
CPO Sadiq Ali thanked the guests and assured them that foolproof security measures were being implemented to safeguard the players, officials, and foreign visitors during the PSL event.
SSP Operations Multan Arsalan Zahid, SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf, CTO Jalil Imran Khan, SP Gulgasht division, and others were present on the occasion.
