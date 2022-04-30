UrduPoint.com

Friendly Cricket Match Played Between Administrator Karachi XI And Chief Minister Sindh XI

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Friendly cricket match played between Administrator Karachi XI and Chief Minister Sindh XI

A friendly night cricket match was played between Administrator Karachi XI and Chief Minister Sindh XI at KMC Building

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :A friendly night cricket match was played between Administrator Karachi XI and Chief Minister Sindh XI at KMC Building.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah specially participated and led his team, said a statement on Saturday.

The Sindh Chief Minister suddenly reached the KMC building and mingled with the KMC officers and department heads and played a friendly match.

Administrator Karachi XI was led by Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Sindh Chief Minister said that he was invited by Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab to visit the City and play this match.

He said that he came to refresh the memories of the students life.

Chief Minister Sindh comprised of Special Assistant to CM for Religious Affairs Fayyaz Ali Butt, Secretary Sindh Local Government Syed Najam Shah and Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, while the Administrator Karachi team included KMC department heads and other officers.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the purpose of this night match is to enhance the colors of Karachi. Night cricket matches have become the identity of Karachi and this time night cricket matches are being held at innumerable places in different parts of the city.

"It is a sign that the overall law and order situation in the city is better and the citizens of Karachi are celebrating Ramadan in the traditional way," he addedLater, the Sindh Chief Minister visited the historic building of KMC and also inspected the renovation work of the city council.

He also viewed the city from the roof of the KMC building.

