Friendly cricket match played between PHA, DC teams

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A friendly cricket match was played between Deputy Commissioner (DC) Eleven and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Eleven at Jilani Park Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

PHA eleven won the 10-over match by defeating DC eleven. The DC Eleven gave 152 runs target to PHA Eleven which was achieved.

DC Lahore Muhammad Ali was the caption of DC Eleven and PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed represented PHA team during the match.

Addressing on the occasion, the DC said that healthy activities were necessary for sports for which cricket match was played. He added: "We will try to hold sports events at the divisional and district level in the coming days, which will promote sports activities among youth.

" He also congratulated PHA team on winning the friendly match.

On the occasion, PHA DG Zeeshan Javed expressed that the performance of DC Eleven was extraordinary and all the players of their team were playing well. He said that such activities were the source of enjoyment and pleasure among staff and officers of the departments.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani awarded trophy to winning team while Director AdministrationMusa Ali, Director Coordination Amir Ibrahim and other were also present.