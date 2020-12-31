UrduPoint.com
Friendly Cricket Match To Be Played Between Commissioner Eleven, DC Eleven On Jan 01

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:44 PM

A friendly cricket match would be played between commissioner eleven and deputy commissioner eleven on January 01, 2021 in order to strengthen working relationship between officers

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :A friendly cricket match would be played between commissioner eleven and deputy commissioner eleven on January 01, 2021 in order to strengthen working relationship between officers.

The match would be played at MCC ground in which Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood would be the captain of commissioner eleven and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak would lead the deputy commissioner eleven as captain.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that the sports activities were needed to provide recreation to the officers who remained busy in their duties.

He said that sports activities would also help strengthen working relationship between officers.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that cricket match was being played to encourage people that they could continue their other activities by following the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

More Stories From Sports

