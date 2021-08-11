UrduPoint.com

Friendly Football Match On Jashn-e-Azadi

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:36 PM

Jhang Road Football Committee has announced to hold a friendly football match to celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi on August 14

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Jhang Road Football Committee has announced to hold a friendly football match to celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi on August 14.

A spokesman of football committee said on Wednesday that Azadi match will be played between Tauseef Club and Ali Sher Club on Saturday evening at the ground of chak 71-JB Sarli Jhang road.

Prominent footballers will witness the friendly match and award prizes,trophy to winners, he added.

