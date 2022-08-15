UrduPoint.com

Friends Boxing Club Wins Inter Distt Boxing Championship

August 15, 2022

Friends Boxing Club bagged the first position with five gold and two silver medals in the Inter-District Hazara Region Boxing Championship organized by the District Administration Abbottabad, Regional Sports Office and General Secretary Hazara Region Boxing Mehmood Sultan

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Friends Boxing Club bagged the first position with five gold and two silver medals in the Inter-District Hazara Region Boxing Championship organized by the District Administration Abbottabad, Regional Sports Office and General Secretary Hazara Region Boxing Mehmood Sultan.

KP minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai while addressing the prize distribution ceremony said"The provincial government is taking concrete measures for the promotion of sports under the direction of CM Mahmood Khan and more and more sports fields are being built at the tehsil and Union Council level." He further said "Facilities are being built to bring forward new talent and also to divert the youth towards positive activity." The minister and deputy commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat distributed the medals and trophies amongst the winning boxers.

According to the details, Shehbaz of Friends Boxing Club (FBC) won gold in 49kgs while Yusuf of Abbottabad Boxing Club (ABC) won the silver medal, and Usman of ABC won gold in 52kg, Kamran of Mansehra won a silver medal in 56kg. In 62kg Babu Pervez of Friends Club won gold, Zeeshan of ABC won the silver medal, in 64kgs Friends Imran won gold, Shakirullah of ABC won a silver medal in 69kgs.

Aftab of Abbottabad Boxing Club won gold in Mansehra, K Khalid won the silver medal in the 75kgs category, Hasan Ghani of ABC and Imran Shah of Gold Friends Boxing Club won the silver medal.

Dilawar Khan of Abbottabad Boxing Club (ABC) won gold in 81kgs, Gul Bahadur of Dadar Boxing Club won gold in 85kgs, Abdullah of ABC won gold, Abdullah of FBC won the silver medal, Umar Khan of FBC won gold in 91kgs.

