UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fritz Aces 'Stay At Home Slam', Earns $1 Million For Charity

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:48 PM

Fritz aces 'Stay at Home Slam', earns $1 million for charity

America's Taylor Fritz outshone Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova to win a star-studded online tennis tournament, earning $1 million for hungry children in the United States

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :America's Taylor Fritz outshone Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova to win a star-studded online tennis tournament, earning $1 million for hungry children in the United States.

Fritz, the world number 24, and social media star Addison Rae beat Japan's Kei Nishikori and DJ Steve Aoki to win the 'Stay at Home Slam', where players and celebrities faced off in a Nintendo tennis game while isolating because of the coronavirus.

Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka were among the other tennis players taking part from their homes, along with models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Beiber, while John McEnroe provided commentary.

"I was more nervous there than in any of my real matches," Fritz said, according to the ATP site. "This was so much fun. Addison absolutely carried the team."Fritz and Rae will donate their prize money to No Kid Hungry, which fights child hunger in the US. All participants received $25,000 for a charity of their choice.

Fritz faced down five break points while serving for the championship at 5-4, hitting an ace every time, and he fired a final ace to wrap up the match.

Related Topics

Tennis World Social Media Osaka Japan United States SITE Money Maria Sharapova All From Million Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC questions transparency in policies to fight aga ..

22 minutes ago

Iranians attend drive-in religious ceremonies amid ..

3 minutes ago

Man self-immolates over poverty issue

3 minutes ago

Jordan to open all economic sectors this week

3 minutes ago

Japan extends state of emergency until May 31 for ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) gives ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.