Froebels Clinch Swimming Competitions

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 06:59 PM

Froebels clinch swimming competitions

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Froebels International School Margalla Campus clinched the swimming competitions of the Women sports Festival here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

Froebels International School was awarded the best school swimming team while Lahore Grammar School Islamabad Campus was the runner up team.

Dua Usman was the best swimmer of 8 and under while Raaqiah Aqeel was best swimmer of 10 and under.

Haania Irfan (Best swimmer 12 and under), Ayeshah Saad (Best swimmer 14 and under), Maham Ali (Best swimmer 16 and under) and Raaidah Aqeel (Best swimmer open age) were the other winners.

Shazia Ijaz, Assist. Director Pakistan Sports board said more then 100 players took part in the event. "The tenpin and futsal competitions will be played on Sunday at Jinnah Park Rawalpindi and Rodhall Hall, respectively," she said.

