Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A decade ago, England youth international Tyias Browning made his Everton debut against Liverpool at Anfield, a baptism of fire in one of British football's fiercest derbies.

Fast forward and the defender has a new name and is currently playing at the Asian Cup in Qatar for China.

Now 29 and officially going by "Jiang Guangtai", Browning retains the unmistakable accent of his home city of Liverpool despite his reinvention as a bedrock at the heart of China's defence.

"Tyias is a top player and professional, very serious, with a big experience in football, and that is precious for our team," China's Serbian coach Aleksandar Jankovic said on Tuesday in Doha.

"He can match up in duels, intensity, strength, speed, everything."

Browning's unusual journey began in 2019 when he left his boyhood club Everton and joined Guangzhou Evergrande.

At the time Guangzhou were the most successful team in the Chinese Super League, which itself was throwing money at bringing internationals such as Oscar and Carlos Tevez to the country.

Italian defensive legend Fabio Cannavaro was Guangzhou's coach.

After a protracted couple of years sorting out the paperwork, Browning -- by this time Jiang -- made his debut for his newly adopted country.

He followed in the footsteps of another former England youth international in Nico Yennaris, who made history in 2019 as China's first naturalised footballer, part of a policy back then to help the country reach the World Cup for only the second time.

Now 30, former Arsenal reserve Yennaris, known in China as Li Ke, is not in Qatar.

Browning, who qualified to play for China because of his grandfather, last week spoke to Chinese media -- in English -- about his "excitement" at playing his first Asian Cup.