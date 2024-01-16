Open Menu

From Anfield To Asian Cup For China's England-born 'role Model'

Muhammad Rameez Published January 16, 2024 | 09:19 PM

From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born 'role model'

A decade ago, England youth international Tyias Browning made his Everton debut against Liverpool at Anfield, a baptism of fire in one of British football's fiercest derbies

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A decade ago, England youth international Tyias Browning made his Everton debut against Liverpool at Anfield, a baptism of fire in one of British football's fiercest derbies.

Fast forward and the defender has a new name and is currently playing at the Asian Cup in Qatar for China.

Now 29 and officially going by "Jiang Guangtai", Browning retains the unmistakable accent of his home city of Liverpool despite his reinvention as a bedrock at the heart of China's defence.

"Tyias is a top player and professional, very serious, with a big experience in football, and that is precious for our team," China's Serbian coach Aleksandar Jankovic said on Tuesday in Doha.

"He can match up in duels, intensity, strength, speed, everything."

Browning's unusual journey began in 2019 when he left his boyhood club Everton and joined Guangzhou Evergrande.

At the time Guangzhou were the most successful team in the Chinese Super League, which itself was throwing money at bringing internationals such as Oscar and Carlos Tevez to the country.

Italian defensive legend Fabio Cannavaro was Guangzhou's coach.

After a protracted couple of years sorting out the paperwork, Browning -- by this time Jiang -- made his debut for his newly adopted country.

He followed in the footsteps of another former England youth international in Nico Yennaris, who made history in 2019 as China's first naturalised footballer, part of a policy back then to help the country reach the World Cup for only the second time.

Now 30, former Arsenal reserve Yennaris, known in China as Li Ke, is not in Qatar.

Browning, who qualified to play for China because of his grandfather, last week spoke to Chinese media -- in English -- about his "excitement" at playing his first Asian Cup.

Related Topics

Football Fire World China Qatar Liverpool Guangzhou Doha Money 2019 Oscar Media Top Asia Arsenal Coach

Recent Stories

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WH ..

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO

3 minutes ago
 Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Kar ..

Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of- ..

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

12 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..

21 minutes ago
 Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires inducti ..

Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course

15 minutes ago
 Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory ..

Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup

15 minutes ago
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Mu ..

National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day

10 minutes ago
 Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC ..

Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member

10 minutes ago
 LESCO issues load management schedule for next two ..

LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days

10 minutes ago
 Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

3 hours ago
 164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, fiv ..

164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports